Mandoli jail gets 111-ft national flag, highest in east and north-east Delhi

jail got a 111-feet tricolour, the highest in east and north-east Delhi, on the Republic Day Saturday.

(Prisons) hoisted the national flag which, according to an official, is visible from over five kilometers.

"The supplementary installation of three sets of 110 watts LED lights provides a discernible view of the flag, further enhances the vision and glory during the evening," according to a statement.

It stated that the DG hoisted and dedicated a mammoth national flag on a 111 feet monumental flagpole at the Prison Complex.

"The 111 feet monumental flag is the first flag for Prison Complex and is also the highest in East and North-East Delhi," the statement stated.

"While the prison department is extremely dedicated towards the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, it is equally important to cultivate core nation values in them for peace and harmony," it also stated.

