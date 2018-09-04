Blast at S African munitions plant kills 8: official

Eight people were killed Monday in an explosion at a munitions factory near in South Africa, a said.

Local residents reported that nearby houses shook from the blast, which sent a plume of white smoke into the air above the in Somerset West when it erupted at 3:45 pm (local time).

"Eight persons were confirmed as fatalities and the fire department is assisting the search and rescue operations," J P Smith, council's safety chief, told AFP after the explosion rocked the Denel plant in Somerset West.

said that a fire at the was contained.

The Denel company confirmed the incident but gave no details on fatalities.

"An explosion occurred at one of the buildings of Denel Munition (RDM)... At this stage we are unable to confirm if there are any or fatalities," it said in a statement.

"We are currently investigating the matter." The joint German- company said it makes munitions and for the and police and international clients.

RDM is 51 per cent owned by Rheinmetall Defence in and 49 per cent by South Africa's Denel.

