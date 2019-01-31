Blood cancer accelerates ageing: Study

can accelerate in healthy marrow cells, scientists have found for the first time, paving the way for anti- drugs in the future.

It is well known that promotes development. However, this is the first time that the reverse has been shown to be true, according to researchers from the (UEA) in the UK.

The study, published in the journal Blood, shows that healthy marrow cells were prematurely aged by cells around them.

The aged marrow cells accelerated the growth and development of the -- creating a vicious cycle that fuels the

The study also identified the mechanism by which this process of premature ageing occurs in the bone marrow of patients and highlights the potential impact this could have on future treatments.

"Our results provide evidence that cancer causes ageing. We have clearly shown that the cancer cell itself drives the ageing process in the neighbouring non-cancer cells," said from UEA.

"Our research reveals that uses this biological phenomenon to its advantage to accelerate the disease," said Rushworth.

NOX2, an enzyme usually involved in the body's response to infection, was shown to be present in (AML) cells -- and this was found to be responsible for creating the ageing conditions.

The research team established that the NOX2 enzyme generates superoxide which drives the ageing process.

By inhibiting NOX2, researchers showed the reduction in aged neighbouring non-malignant cells resulted in growth.

"It was not previously known that leukaemia induces ageing of the local non-cancer environment. We hope that this biological function can be exploited in future, paving the way for new drugs," said Rushworth.

