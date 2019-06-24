BNP Paribas Cardif to sell 2.5 pc stake in SBI Life for Rs 1,625 cr

Cardif, the of SBI Life Insurance, will sell up to 2.5 crore shares, representing 2.5 per cent stake in the company, for at least Rs 1,625 crore through offer for sale (OFS) mechanism.

The two-day OFS, for which the floor price has been fixed at Rs 650 per share, will open on Tuesday, Company said in a BSE filing Monday.

The floor price is lower than Monday's closing rate of Rs 710.45 per share on the BSE.

held 7.7 crore shares, representing 7.7 per cent stake in the company as on March 31.

The holds 62.10 per cent stake in the company.

has been gradually off-loading its stake in the company.

On March 29, BNP Paribas had sold 5 crore shares of the insurance company for Rs 2,889 crore.

Earlier in the same month, had acquired nine per cent stake in the from BNP Paribas

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)