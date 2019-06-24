Hands up! Badaun police is to frisk you

Oblivious of the humiliation that it may be causing to common citizens, the Police in has been subjecting people to security checks at gun points with both their arms held up in air in hands-up position.

In defence of this drastic method of security checks being resorted to by the police, district's of Police Monday asserted that it was a precautionary method to avert any attack on policemen on duty.

A video and some photographs of the policemen frisking people and checking their vehicles at police barricades on roads with one pointing gun at them, forcing them to stand motionless in hands-up position has gone viral on various in the area.

In one photograph, post in-charge under the station could be seen pointing a pistol at passers-by with other policemen frisking them.

Cops holding a gun at passers-by could also be seen in the video, which went viral.

When contacted, SSP Tripathi said, "Criminals generally move with firearms and there have been several instances of attack on policemen during security checks."



"Hence, this has been done as a precautionary measure. When two cops are conducting checks, one cop is in an alert mode, so that no untoward incident takes place, the SSP added.

"This is being done from the security point of view," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)