Carlyle acquires 9 pc stake in SBI Life from BNP Paribas Cardif

Insurance Friday said global investment firm has acquired nine per cent stake in the from

At the current market price, Carlyle would have paid Rs 5,445 crore for the nine crore shares picked up from the open market.

Following the transaction, Cardif's stake in has come down to 12.8 per cent from 22 per cent while Carlyle's holding through is at nine per cent.

SBI remains the with 62.1 per cent stake in the company.

SBI (global & subsidiaries) said appreciates the support given by in this journey and look forward



to Carlyle's support to the company.

The in has a strong growth potential thanks to favourable demographics and an increasing focus on financial savings, said Sunil Kaul, MD of the Buyout advisory team.

"Separately, our company has also been informed by S A (Cardif), that it has successfully sold 9,22,52,908 equity shares of our company, cumulatively representing 9.2 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of our company, as on March 1, 2019," SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Carlyle's equity for this investment came from CA Emerald Investments, an affiliated entity of Partners V, Carlyle's flagship USD 6.55 billion fund focused on buyout and strategic investments across a range of sectors in Asia Pacific, a joint press statement said.

Carlyle has invested in the industry in for 20 years, deploying more than USD 4 billion of equity in more than 15 investments as of December 31, 2018.

In India, Carlyle's recent investments in include PNB Housing and SBI Card.

Shares of SBI Life were trading at Rs 605 per unit, up 4.22 per cent on BSE.

