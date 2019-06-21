Tsitsipas edges through, Kyrgios blasts officials

Top seed came perilously close to joining a host of big names exiting at Queen's on Thursday by coming from a set down to beat journeyman Frenchman 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 7-6 (7/4) and reach the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old Greek came through two matches to reach the last eight having polished off his rain-delayed first-round clash with earlier in the day.

Resuming at 3-3 in the second set, Tsitsipas eventually sealed a 6-3, 7-5 win against the British number one on his seventh match point.

Tsitsipas struggled to overcome 32-year-old Chardy when he returned to the centre court for a near three-hour contest that will have drained the Greek's resources for Friday's quarter-final with

Canadian rising star Auger-Aliassime also came through two matches on Thursday as made a characteristically explosive exit.

The Australian accused a of match-rigging in his first-round victory over Spaniard Worse was to come for the world number 39 when he lost to Auger-Aliassime in a battle of big servers.

After two tie-breaks were split in the first two sets, Auger-Aliassime secured the only break of the match in the 36th and final game to win 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5.

"I thought some of the calls were outrageous today," said Kyrgios, who has been routinely fined for his on-court outbursts.

"I just don't think, at this level of sport, that we should have line judges and umpires that aren't making the right decisions. And I know what happens. Nothing happens.

"Why can't they get fined for having a terrible day in the Like, there's hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. It's not a joke." Auger-Aliassime had earlier seen off 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, defending champion Marin Cilic, finalist and three-time winner were the big names to crash out.

Fifth-seeded Cilic -- who also won the Queen's title in 2012 and reached the final on two other occasions -- went down 6-4, 6-4 to 26-year-old Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who is appearing at Queen's for the first time and recorded just his third win on the surface.

Anderson, the second seed, looked understandably rusty in his first tournament since March due to

The veteran South African battled back from a set down to Gilles Simon, but the Frenchman prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

And Wawrinka was shocked by 37-year-old French Nicolas Mahut, who came from a set down and a break down in the deciding set to win 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

