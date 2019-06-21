China marks 5th International Yoga Day

represents aspirations of the people from and that it is beneficial to work together in spirit of "friendship and cooperation", Indian said Friday as he along with a large number of Chinese enthusiasts here marked the fifth International Day.

Hundreds of thousands of yoga enthusiasts across rolled out their mats on Friday to participate in colourful yoga events here to mark the yoga day.

Yoga has become immensely popular all over in the past few decades and is emerging as a major fitness discipline which is specially promoted by the

The ancient Indian practice has got official recognition in 2015 after Chinese along with his Indian counterpart participated in a joint event of yoga and Chinese martial art practice Taichi.

Since then both the countries established a Yoga college in in Kunming, capital of southwest China's in joint collaboration with

Popularity of yoga in China has attracted scores of Indian yoga teachers to either start their own institutes here or work for popular yoga institutes.

On Friday, few hundred yoga enthusiasts took part in the yoga day event organised by the here at the House in which Indian and his wife were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Misri said yoga represents not just the civilisational connect between India and China "but also the modern aspirations of our two peoples, that acknowledges the shared benefit of working together in spirit of friendship and cooperation".

China has this year already conducted three celebratory activities, in Guiyang, at and also at the iconic in Wuhan, he said.

Another event is set to get underway in as well, he said.

has also organised yoga events in various historic and scenic sites in different provinces of China, in collaboration with the local and provincial governments.

Yoga events were held at the Tianhe Tan Park in Guiyang, in Wuhan, in and in Shandong, the embassy said in a statement.

Indian Consulates in and have also organised a number of events to mark the International Yoga Day.

The Consulate in in association with local governments, cultural and yoga groups have organised eight events to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga.

This year's curtain raiser event was held at Wuyi on the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima recognising the importance of yoga in the life of Mahatma Buddha, said in a press release.

The has organised major yoga events at several places, including at the picturesque Dujiangyan City, said.

The Consulate has also organised a special yoga event on Friday on the banks of the in Around 300 yoga enthusiasts participated in this event, Ghosh said.

