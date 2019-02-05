2 more members of Malda family succumb to burn injuries, toll

The family that lost four of its members on Monday in an arson attack allegedly by another member saw two more deaths Tuesday, police said here in district.

A woman and an 8-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries in the Medical College and Hospital.

The incident occurred at Madantola village under station.

over his younger brother securing a government job on compassionate grounds, 30-year-old Makhan Mondal allegedly set two rooms of their house on fire killing four members of the family and injuring five others.

Makhan allegedly poured petrol in two rooms of the tiled-roofed hut on Sunday night when the family members were asleep.

Gobinda, 28, elder brother Bikash, 32, and Goninda's two daughters - aged 3 and one-and-a-half years - were charred to death, police had said Monday.

Gobinda's wife Rakhi, 22, and Bikash's daughter Gomi, 8, died Tuesday.

Gomi's mother and two brothers are now fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Mother of the brothers was sleeping in another room and she escaped unhurt, police said.

A hunt is on to arrest Makhan who was absconding.

Police said Makhan's wife was arrested from her parents' place and she, along with her toddler child, was remanded to judicial custody.

Police and family sources said Gedu Mondal, a of the (NVF), had died in harness sometime back and got the job on compassionate grounds with help from Bikash, leaving Makhan

The brothers were engaged in agricultural work.

Their another brother lives in

