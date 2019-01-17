Law hopes Smith and Warner's club calls set Australia example

believes disgraced stars and will have a better idea of "what life is all about" after playing club as he called for their return to international duty as soon they complete year-long bans.

Smith and Warner, his deputy, were both given 12-month suspensions from state and international fixtures by for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test match in in March last year.

Australia have since slipped to fifth in the world Test rankings and, in the absence of world-class batsmen Smith and Warner, recently suffered a first home series defeat by

But the CA bans did not include club games, with Smith playing for Sutherland against a Randwick-Petersham side featuring Warner in a grade match in September.

"Australia definitely have got the talent, I think we've just lost track of what's important," said former Australia batsman Law, the new of Middlesex.

"When I first started playing grade in Brisbane, as a 15-year-old (I was) sharing a dressing room with (Australia batsmen) Allan Border, Greg Ritchie, Kepler Wessels -- that doesn't happen much anymore, the Test players don't really play club cricket.

"Once they are away from international duties, they are wrapped up in cotton wool and put away.

"But kids coming through learn from guys who've done it before. I think and playing club cricket this (Australian) summer has not only given them an idea of what life is really about, but it's also helping the young kids they have been playing with now to improve," he added.

"They are still very much looked up to in Australia as cricketers and they are two very fine players," insisted Law, who played one Test and 54 one-day internationals while averaging over 50 in first-class cricket.

"Australia could do worse than get them straight back in." Law, who has joined Middlesex on a four-year deal, stood down as the head in September, having previously been in charge of both and

He would like batsman Shai Hope to follow such greats as Hampshire's and and Somerset's and Joel Garner, in playing county cricket.

But Law, who enjoyed successful county stints as a with both Essex and Lancashire, said adding in England to an already congested international schedule made it even more difficult to bring top overseas players into the English domestic game.

"Shai Hope would be one I would target, not only because he's a champion young man, but he can play the game and he wants to live and breathe cricket. But he is going to be caught up in "



While Law was excited both by being based at the "best ground in the world" and the challenge of getting Middlesex promoted to the of the County Championship, a major part of the appeal of his new job was living in the same country as his wife and teenage son.

"This was the first time I spent time with my wife and my son, on a 10-day period without any interruptions for the first time in 10 years," explained Law.

