Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume commercial flights in January

Boeing had originally planned for the model to resume flying in December.

AFP  |  New York 

Boeing on Monday said it expected the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month.

"In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January," Boeing said in a statement. It had originally planned for the model to resume flying in December.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 00:15 IST

