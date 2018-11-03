Bofors was only corruption, Rafale also about national security: Bhushan

Lawyer-activist said Saturday that the fighter jet deal involves both financial corruption and compromise with national security, unlike the Bofors scam.

Addressing a press conference here, said, "Not only corruption was committed but national security has also been compromised (with the deal)... was a Rs 64-crore commission scam, but there was no issue of compromise with national security. In scam, there is commission scam of Rs 20,000 crore in which national security has (also) been compromised."



He was asked whether the Rafale issue is comparable to the alleged scam in the purchase of Bofors howitzers during the Rajiv Gandhi government's tenure in 1980s.

Bhushan, along with former Union ministers and Arun Shourie, has moved the seeking a CBI probe into the Rafale deal.

The Wednesday asked the Centre for pricing details of the 36 Rafale fighter jets is buying from in a sealed cover within 10 days in response to PILs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)