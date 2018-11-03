JUST IN
Cops halt Shah Rukh's birthday party

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash at a restaurant in suburban Mumbai was stopped by police in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly breaching the time limit.

A police official said that restaurants in the city can not operate beyond 1 am, but the party was continuing well after that.

Khan had reportedly called his close friends in the tinsel town for his53rd birthday celebrations at the swanky restaurant in Bandra.

Loud music was playing when police came visiting, the official claimed.

No case has been registered in this regard, he said.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 22:40 IST

