JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Guj HC asks seeks FIR against police for assaulting agitators

Budget proposals to help put more money into pockets of small taxpayers: ICAI
Business Standard

Bokaro DC, SP removed on EC's directions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Bokaro district in Jharkhand have been removed on the directions of the Election Commission, official sources said Friday.

They said the action was taken after the Election Commission (EC) reviewed the poll preparedness in the state earlier this week.

Their presentations at the meeting, attended by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioner Ashok Lavasa, were found to be wanting, the sources said.

While DC Mritunjaya Varnaval was replaced by Shailesh Chaurasiya, SP Kartik S was replaced by P Murugan, they said.

With the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, the poll panel has started reviewing election preparedness in different states.

The EC is in West Bengal on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements