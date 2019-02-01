Bokaro DC, SP removed on EC's directions

The of police of district in have been removed on the directions of the Election Commission, official sources said Friday.

They said the action was taken after the (EC) reviewed the poll preparedness in the state earlier this week.

Their presentations at the meeting, attended by and Ashok Lavasa, were found to be wanting, the sources said.

While DC Mritunjaya Varnaval was replaced by Shailesh Chaurasiya, SP Kartik S was replaced by P Murugan, they said.

With the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, the poll panel has started reviewing election preparedness in different states.

The EC is in on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)