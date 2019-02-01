Korean man held at IGI with fake ticket

A Korean man has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior said Friday.

Dongwan Cho was intercepted by (CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Thursday night at about 11:30 pm, he said.

The man, from South Korea, was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area.

He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife, who was travelling to Seoul, the said.

The said the man was subsequently handed over to police as his ticket was a and he was charged with trespass.

Under the aviation security rules, a passenger is allowed to enter the airport terminal only to board a flight and is not allowed to exit the terminal under normal circumstances.

