Bolivian bus plunges into ravine, killing 13, injuring 26

Bolivian authorities say a bus rolled over on a mountain road in the southern part of the Andean country, then tumbled 100 meters (330 feet) into a ravine, killing at least 13 people and injuring 26 more.

said four of the dead were part of a soccer delegation from that was in to participate in a festival in the region. Police said Sunday's crash happened in Cieneguillas, a town in the Tarija region south of

The accident came a day after a highway accident in another part of southern in which two buses collided head-on, killing at least 22 people and injuring 37.

Deadly bus crashes are common in Bolivia's highlands where narrow highways often wind next to steep precipices.

