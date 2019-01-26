Bomb blast near BRTF camp in Manipur, none hurt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

A low intensity blast occurred on Saturday afternoon near a security camp of Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) at Lamphel area in Imphal West district, police said.

The blast, which occurred at around 1 pm near an officers' mess, did not lead to any casualty or damages, they said.

Several proscribed outfits had called for a shutdown in the state in connection with the Republic Day celebrations on Saturday.

The blast is also the first to rock the state this year, official sources said.

