Goa: Gadkari to inaugurate cable-stayed river bridge on Sun

A 5.1-kilometre long cable-stayed bridge on here will be opened for public use Sunday by Gadkari, a said.

Siddharth Kunkolienkar, of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation Saturday said the four-lane bridge, weighing 2.5 lakh tonnes, will decongest Panaji considerably which currently sees 66,000 vehicles enter every day.

" will inaugurate the bridge in the presence of on Sunday," he informed.

Calling it an aesthetically pleasing landmark for the coastal state, the GIDC said, " The bridge is made of 1 lakh cubic metres of high strength, high performance concrete enough to fill 40 Olympic size swimming pools. It weighs 2.5 lakh tonnes which is equivalent to that of 570 aircraft."



He added that 13,000 tonnes of corrosion resistant reinforcement steel, 32,000 square metres of structural steel plates and 1,800 kilometres of high tensile pre-stressing strands have gone into making the bridge.

"The bridge has 88 high tensile strength cables in the state-of-art single place harp type cable stay system. It has a real-time force monitoring mechanism," he added.

The bridge is a joint effort of GIDC and engineering and construction

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)