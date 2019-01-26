Muted R-Day celebrations in Nagaland as people shun event

The 70th celebration remained a low-key affair in amid a call given by prominent organisations over the controversial



Citizenship Bill.

The student community and the general public at large abstained from participating in the celebrations, which left the venues empty.

student bodies and National Socialist Council of (Khaplang) had urged the public to stay away from the celebrations.

The organisations claimed that the Bill, once passed by the Rajya Sabha, could hurt the interests of Besides, their call was also to express solidarity with other northeastern states who have been protesting against the Bill.

Even the presence of government employees was sparse as the seating area marked for 'Administrative Heads of Departments' and 'Heads of Departments' at the main celebrations at here remained vacant.

Unfurling the tricolour in the presence of Neiphiu Rio, P B Acharya said in order to safeguard the unique cultural traditions and customary practices of Nagas, special constitutional provisions under Article 371(A) were incorporated in the Constitution of

These special provisions, he said, not only safeguarded the rights of the people of Nagaland, but also gave an opportunity for the people to grow and develop according to their own merit.

Acharya said the was concerned with the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was recently passed by the Lok Sabha.

"We are of the unequivocal view that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 is not applicable to Nagaland and we stand protected under the provisions of Article 371 (A) of Constitution of and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) mechanism," he said.

The appealed to the Centre to hold wider consultations with all northeastern states to ensure that the rights of the indigenous people were fully protected.

"We have also decided to refer the Citizenship Amendment Bill to the Standing 371 (A) under the to examine the issues in its entirety," he added.

Maintaining that the top priority of the has been the final settlement of the issue, Acharya said the government was committed to play the role of an "active facilitator" in the political negotiations between the Centre and political groups.

He said with the concerted efforts of the tribal Hohos and their apex bodies, the church and civil society, different groups have now come together and this seems to be the most opportune time for the Naga political groups to resolve the seven decades old Naga political issue once and for all.

Altogether, 10 parade contingents and three bands took part in the march past led by Deputy as as second in-charge.

The celebration was marked by cultural presentations by tribal troupes and exhibition of different activities of the government departments.

