NDTV gets relief as HC sets aside Sebi order rejecting condonation of delay

Private TV channel on Thursday said it has got relief from the Bombay High Court, which has set aside an order passed by the market regulator

had rejected NDTV's plea on condonation of delay in filing settlement applications before the market regulator after it initiated adjudication proceedings against the private TV channel for alleged violations of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956.

"Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of in a writ petition filed by the company. In its order, dated September 4, 2019, the High Court said has committed a serious error, said a BSE filing by

NDTV in its writ petition had challenged the orders passed by Sebi on August 23, 2017 and August 31, 2017, rejecting settlement applications filed by the company and its/directors/KMPS inter alia in the alleged delayed disclosure of a Rs 450 crore disputed tax demand and other alleged nondisclosures.

Sebi had rejected the settlements on account of delay in filing the settlement applications. In the said matter, the Bombay High Court vide its judgment on September 4, 2019, has allowed the writ petition filed by the company and has set aside the impugned orders dated August 23, 2017 and August 31, 2017 passed by Sebi, the company said.

"The High Court has further condoned the delay in filing the settlement applications and has directed Sebi to decide the said applications on merits. Consequently, the High Court has further directed that if any order of adjudication has been passed after the filing of the settlement applications in respect of the show cause notices, which are the subject matter of these settlement applications, the same would be rendered invalid," it added.