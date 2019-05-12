Bonds of Buddhism and Hinduism strengthened friendly relations between India, Vietnam: VP Naidu

M Venkaiah on Saturday held talks with on a wide range of issues and underscored the importance of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations to ensure peace and security in the region.

Naidu, who is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the 16th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations Sunday in province, reiterated during his talks with Phuc that cordial and friendly relations between and have been strengthened by bonds of Buddhism and Hinduism, according to an official statement.

Referring to the growing cooperation between the two nations in different fields, he informed Phuc that is ready to partner with in satellite construction, both for civilian and non-civilian purposes.

also assured him that remains committed to extend cooperation in training and capacity building of Vietnam's defence forces.

On bilateral trade, the expressed confidence of achieving the target of USD 15 billion by 2020.

Observing that Indian companies were increasingly looking to invest in emerging sectors like and energy conservation, infrastructure, agriculture, agro-products, textiles, pharma and oil and gas, informed Phuc of India's commitment to address various issues related to market access and trade barriers.

He also sought prime minister's personal intervention in facilitating the entry of Indian into Vietnam.

Naidu assured Phuc that Indian companies can provide high- and medicines for public health in Vietnam at an affordable cost.

This will make more affordable and reduce the on the Vietnam government, he added.

Regarding exploration in Vietnam, Naidu sought an extension of up to 10 years for ONGC Videsh Limited's (OVL) contract, which is due to expire in 2023.

He said OVL has invested over USD 530 million in exploration and exploitation of in Vietnam, and is exploring possibility of another that may entail additional investment of around USD 136 million.

Naidu also wanted extension of Production Sharing Contract by Petro Vietnam by two years.

The also reiterated India's support to Vietnam for the non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2020-21. He thanked the country for its support to India to be a permanent member of an expanded UNSC.

Naidu said India has strong interest in the region.

India's approach and vision to is SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region, he added.

Earlier, inaugurating a 'Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp' at the under 'India for Humanity' programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the vice president said the core philosophy of India from time immemorial has been to share and care.

Stating that the iconic Jaipur Foot provided mobility, a sense of dignity and an ability to live life fully to the differently-abled, Naidu lauded Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti for providing the services free of charge.

Earlier in the morning, the vice president visited and paid homage to the Vietnamese revolutionary leader.

He also attended a gala dinner reception hosted by of of Vietnam Nguyen Thi at the

