JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Aviation minister's Air India remark may scare passengers: Employees' union
Business Standard

Maritime ties to be focus of first 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe

Ramping up maritime security cooperation in strategic waters, including in the Indo-Pacific region, will be a key focus area of the first two-plus-two dialogue between India and Japan here on Saturday, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation while the Japanese side will be led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan," the external affairs ministry said.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU