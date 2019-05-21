Bosch Limited sees double-digit PAT up for FY 2018-19

Bosch Limited, a supplier of and services, ended its fiscal year 2018-19 with a total revenue of Rs 12,258 crore, an increase of 4.9 per cent over the revenue made in the previous fiscal year.

" remains focused on achieving a sustainable and profitable growth,''its Soumitra Bhattacharya told reporters here Tuesday.

The profit before tax grew by 14.7 per cent to Rs 2,341 crore, or 19.1 per cent of total revenue from operations, he said.

The net profit after tax (PAT) increased by 16.6 per cent to Rs 1,598 crore in fiscal 2018-19 and there were major investments made last year, adding upto an approximate Rs 597 crore in 2018-19, Bhattacharya said.

In the quarter ending on March 31, 2019, the company posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 2,749 crores, thus registering a decrease of 12.9 per cent compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Bhattacharya said.

The PBT for the last quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 561 crores, 20.4 per cent of total revenue from operations compared to 19.

9 per cent of the same quarter of the previous year, he said.

PAT stood at 15 per cent of total revenue from operations compared to 13.7 per cent of the last quarter of previous year, he said.

The total revenue from mobility solutions business sector decreased by 15.7 per cent in the quarter ending on March 31, 2019, Bhattacharya said.

Within this business sector, total revenue of the powertrain division declined by 19.2 per cent, he said



"The Bosch beyond mobility business sectors have shown a mixed performance of profit and revenue loss in the last financial year," he added.

Considering the company's performance, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 105 per share for this 12-month period.

Giving the 2019-20 outlook, Bhattacharya said the mobility sector was rapidly transforming and it was assumed to experience a significant growth with electric mobility in coming years.

The Indian automotive components industry, he said, is to become the third-largest in the world by 2025.

"Inr 2019-20, Bosch will be seen to contribute significant innovations to the industry. The company is preparing for the future of digital transformation by embracing IoT and boosting the mobility solutions business sector," he said.

Bhattacharya said expects global economic development to be subdued in 2019.

Despite the difficult environment in industries and regions that were important for the company, Bosch expects its sales in the current year to slightly exceed their 2018- levels, he said.

Regardless of the short-term prospects, the company was intensifying its efforts to combat climate change and improve air quality, he added.

