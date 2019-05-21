Indian-origin Dave Sharma wins Wentworthin seat in Aus federal election

Dave Sharma, the Liberal candidate and former Australian to Israel, has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin lawmaker in the country's Parliament after winning a seat in suburb in the

Australian is close to securing a majority government as the election's final results are being counted.

His conservative coalition has defied polls and is leading with 77 seats, the says. Only 76 seats are needed for a majority.

Sharma, 43, defeated for the eastern suburb seat of district.

Sharma, who had lost to Phelps in a by-election six months ago, claimed the seat of Wentworth with 51.16 per cent of the vote.

"Very humbled by the trust placed in me by the people of Wentworth. Look forward to being a voice for them in Parliament and the party room," Sharma said in a tweet.

He said the three main issues he wanted to focus on were national security, female workforce participation and making sure remains at the high end of the value chain.

"It's been a long continuous campaign for seven months for me," he told reporters in I was helped by the tailwind of a strong national campaign," he told reporters on Monday.

Sharma, who was Australia's to from 2013 to 2017, also brushed aside questions as to whether he will be given a position in Morrison's new Cabinet.

"I'll be concentrating my time over the next weeks, months and years to being a good local representative," he was quoted as saying by The Morning Herald.

"I'll be helping to protect open spaces and parklands, fight for better and transport, helping preserve the wonderful quality of life we have here in Wentworth," he said.

Sharma also paid tribute to former Malcolm Turnbull, whom he described as a "good friend". Turnbull was criticised by colleagues for not helping Sharma campaign in the by-election.

Born to a father of Indian heritage and an Australian mother, family settled in Sydney in the 1970s.

Over 10 Indian-origin candidates contested this year's in where the Indian diaspora continues to grow and has touched more than 700,000.

Other Liberal candidates who contested but lost were and from New and from

Labor Party's candidates included and Raj Samson Rajwin, Prakul Chhabra, Jatinder Singh, Sahil Chawla represented (UAP).

A former international student contested elections from One and the Greens' Harkirat Singh.

"It is a matter of time before we have an increased representation of Indians in the state and federal parliament," Kaushliya Vaghela, the first India-born Member of Parliament in said.

She said though the task of cracking into Australian was a difficult one for the first generation migrants , there was a need for Australian Parliament, at both state and federal levels, to be reflective of the diversity.

Stating that the scenario was slowly changing, Vaghela who arrived in Australia as international student over two decades ago, said, "I am the classic example of that. I'm the first generation migrant to become an last year".

"As Indian population increases in Australia we will have more people participating in politics, leading them to Parliament," she said.

Despite the losses, the Indian diaspora has been actively involved in election campaigning for their respective parties and raising funds.

This year, the two major political parties, Labor and Liberal, also wooed the Indian-Australian voters with several new promises.

Vasan Srinivasan, a member of the and a former candidate, said the Indian community was a significant and growing community in Australia and had promised a USD 2.5 million specifically for Indians in and

Srinivasan said the party promised a USD 100,000 each for and Society ahead of the elections.

Similarly, the Labor party also wooed Indian-Australian voters by making new promises to the South Asian communities.

It said that if re-elected it would offer cheaper long stay parent visa scheme, USD 4.5 million for the Building Multicultural Communities programme and millions of funds for language school and arts and festival programmes.

Labor from Tasmania with Indian-Fijian ancestry was the first to enter

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)