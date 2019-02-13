Bosch Q3 net profit rises 19.34 pc to Rs 335.37 cr

Wednesday reported 19.34 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 335.37 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posed a standalone net profit of Rs 281.01 crore in the year-ago quarter, said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 3,274.12 crore as compared to Rs 3,174.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it added.

Expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 2,784.22 crore as compared to Rs 2,751.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

said the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held Wednesday, approved appointment of as an independent of five years with effect from April 1, 2019.

Similarly, the board also approved reappointment of as an for another term of five years with effect from April 1, 2019.

It also approved re-appointment of as Joint Managing for a further period of three years with effect from March 1, 2019.

All these appointments will be subject to shareholders' approval, the company added.

Shares of the company were trading 3.63 per cent lower at Rs 17,934.95 apiece against their previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)