Botanical garden, boat house coming up at Valparai

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: A botanical garden and a boat house are coming up in Valparai in the district, as part of promoting tourism and generating jobs in the hilly area.

The foundation stones for the Rs 5-crore garden and the Rs 2-crore boat house were laid Sunday by Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, an official press release said.

Also, a foundation stone was laid by him for 112 apartments meant for the poor and the needy in the area, the release said.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 17:25 IST

