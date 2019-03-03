Trump delivers a slashing speech that rouses the right

In a slashing speech packed with and grievance, denounced Democrats as the party of "the socialist nightmare," relitigated his crowd sizes back to the inauguration and took on "sick," ''lunatic" and "dirty" foes at every turn, earning him the unvarnished adoration of cheering conservatives.

After a trying week of tumult and setbacks, Trump delivered a stemwinder Saturday that extended beyond two hours and hardly left him winded.

Trump let loose against Democrats, who are broadening their investigations of him, predicted he would win re-election by a greater margin than his 2016 victory, taunted his potential White challengers and sounded themes that are staples of his rallies.

He complained often of getting "no credit" for his achievements as he proudly drifted "off script" at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

His remarks capped a week that saw his nuclear summit with North Korea's collapse without an agreement, his former deliver damaging congressional testimony about his character and business practices and take action to nullify his emergency declaration to secure money for the border wall that lawmakers have denied him.

On the stage, he was a prideful and at times profane figure as he complained that past political appointments had allowed a situation where political foes were trying to take him out with "bullshit."



Trump reached back to old criticisms of his ex-attorney general, mocking Jeff Sessions' Southern accent and calling him "weak and ineffective." It took him more than an hour to get to the message that Republicans and members of his administration have been emphasizing in recent weeks as they try to brand Democratic policy ideas as socialism.

" will never be a socialist country," he said.

"Socialism is not about the environment, it's not about justice, it's not about virtue." He said it's about "power for the ruling class." For every prepared line like that, there were multiple improvisations from a on policy and personality.

"That's how I got elected by being off script," Trump said early in his speech as the crowd roared its approval.

With Robert Mueller's investigation seemingly approaching its end, Trump spoke of the "collusion delusion" and lashed out at newly empowered Democrats who are opening new inquires involving him.

"This phony thing," Trump said of the probe, "looks like it's dying so they don't have anything with there, no collusion. So now they go in and morph into 'Let's inspect every deal he's ever done. We're going to go into his finances. We're going to check his deals. We're going to check' - these people are sick."



House Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations that reach far beyond Mueller's focus on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign.

So far, Mueller has not brought any public charges alleging a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia; the investigation continues.

Their efforts increased this past week after Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, appeared before two House committees and a

In his public testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen called the a "con man" and a "cheat" and gave Democrats several new leads for inquiry.

He took particular delight in going after the Democrats' Green New Deal, brought forward by some liberal Democrats in and backed to varying degrees by several of the party's 2020 presidential candidates.

"I think the New Green Deal or whatever the hell they call it the Green New Deal I encourage it," Trump said mockingly as he wound up for a round of exaggeration.

"I think it's really something that they should promote. They should work hard on it. ... No planes, no When the wind stops blowing that's the end of your electric. Let's hurry up. Darling, is the wind blowing today? I'd like to watch television, darling."



He returned to the topic again and again, and jokingly kicked himself for doing so, saying it would give the Democrats time to back away from it. He also turned the topic into an attack of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and one of the top Democratic contenders for president.

"I'm going to regret this. This speech should have been delivered one year from now, not now, damn it." Trump said. "I should have saved the Pocahontas thing for another year because that destroyed her political career and now I won't get a chance to run against her. I don't want to knock out all of the good stuff and wind up with somebody who's actually got talent.

