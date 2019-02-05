Both TMC, BJP are corrupt, put in their place by SC: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) said the order on Tuesday showed both the BJP and the TMC their place and alleged the two parties were hand in glove in "sharing the spoils" of the chit fund scam.

Speaking to reporters, Yechury and Md Salim, the party's in Lok Sabha, said the agenda of the CPI(M) was clear -- "defeat BJP, save India; defeat TMC, save Bengal."



Reacting to the Minister who earlier said that the SC order was a "moral victory" for her, Salim said that it was in fact a "tight slap on the face of the state government".

Accusing the of falsely implicating CPIM leaders in the chit fund case, the leaders said that while the CBI has been misused in the past, in this case, it was probing the matter on the orders of the court.

"In this instance when the judiciary orders the CBI to investigate a case, the CBI's movement in the investigation into any state or territory cannot be construed as an attack on the authority or the powers of the

"What is objectionable is when the CBI suo motu takes action and investigates without permission of the That would be a violation. That is not the case here. So it is not a issue of relation," said Yechury.

The Tuesday directed to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the (CBI) for investigation at Shillong in

The apex court also said no coercive steps, including the arrest of the chief, will take place during the course of investigation.

"Both corrupt parties, the TMC and the BJP get put in their place by the (CBI) must investigate the top leadership of the TMC too, of loot. Several TMC MPs have already faced arrests and charge sheets. Why did the BJP wait for five years to investigate? To pull corrupt members into its own fold?" the CPIM said.

Attacking both the BJP and the TMC, Yechury said that the stand of both the parties was "equally contradictory and inconsistent".

He said that there is a long list of corruption cases against the BJP -- GSPCL scam, Vyapam scam, Sahara-Birla diaries, and PNB scam involving

"Rafale is an open and shut case of corruption, and their involvement is proven by their refusal to have a JPC (joint parliamentary committee). BJP is trying to appear as a corruption crusader. Why don't they order a probe into the Rafale scam? It cannot be a pick and choose, this is politically motivated," he asked.

He demanded that the investigation into the chit fund scam should proceed and in the time being, the properties of the owners of these companies should be confiscated and utilise these properties to repay those people who have been cheated.

Coming down hard on Banerjee's three-day protest in Kolkata, Salim said that the sit-in was a "political drama".

"She was unsettled after she saw the huge CPIM rally on Sunday. She started the protest to get The TMC leaders who had been questioned in the Sardha scam have now joined the BJP and the two parties are now playing a game of "chor (thief)-police," he said, referring to the Left Front rally at the Brigade Parade ground.

