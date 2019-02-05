India to send draft pact to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor

will send a draft to for finalisation of an agreement for opening of the Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic in Pakistan, officials said.

This was decided at a high-level meeting, convened to discuss how to fast-track the implementation of the corridor project.

The meeting was chaired by and attended by Indian High Commissioner to AjayBisaria, Chief SecretaryKaran Avtar Singh and others.

is located in in Narowal district of Pakistan's Guru Nanak Dev, the of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib is located on the banks of the Ravi river, about three-four km from the border in

" will send within a month the draft of the agreement to be signed with Pakistan for the We hope the modalities will be completed soon," told reporters after the hour-long meeting.

has already communicated to Pakistan the coordinates of Zero Point for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, a home ministry said.

The meeting discussed land acquisition for the highway and for (ICP).

At the meeting, it was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for highway has already been issued and the notification to acquire land for ICP will be issued on Wednesday.

The government has assured that the land will be made available for both the projects by mid-March, the said.

Meanwhile, the possession of the land to commence preliminary work will be made available to the (NHAI) and (LPAI).

According to the official, a detailed plan of ICP is expected to be finalised within the next few days.

The Secretary said the process of land acquisition is on the second stage.

On November 26 last year, laid the foundation stone of the Dera Baba Nanak - Kartarpur Sahib Corridor (up to the International Border) at an event at Mann village of district of Punjab. On November 28, Pakistan laid the foundation stone for the 4-km corridor which is expected to be completed by 2019.

The much-awaited corridor will connect in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's - with in India's district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by

