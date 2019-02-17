Boult, Mahmudullah fined for misconduct

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah have been fined for breaching cricket's code of conduct during the second one-day international in Christchurch.
Boult was fined 15 percent of his match fee for an "audible obscenity" while Mahmudullah was fined 10 percent for "abuse" of equipment for striking the fence with his bat while leaving the field after his dismissal, the International Cricket Council said Sunday.
Both players had one demerit point added to their disciplinary records of a first offence.
