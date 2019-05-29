Bovine smuggling bid foiled in J-K, 21 animals rescued

An suspected bovine smuggler was arrested Wednesday as police foiled separate attempts of cattle smuggling and rescued 21 animals in and districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Makhan Din, a resident of Balole Khad village, was arrested at Bari Brahmana in district when his was intercepted and four bovines, which were tied with ropes in a "very cruel manner and transported without any permission", were rescued, a said.

He said 17 bovine animals were rescued from two trucks which were intercepted at Sanjhi Morh in district.

However, the drivers fled after abandoning the vehicles, the said.

He said separate cases under relevant sections of the law were registered in all the three cases and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)