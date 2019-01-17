gold medallist Thursday expressed keenness for a film to be made on his life showcasing the hardships he had undergone.

"I clearly don't know whether the film (biopic) will happen or not.

"But I feel that the the film should be made about how we have worked hard and reached to this level," Dingko told reporters here when quizzed about the status of the reported biopic on his life.

Singh, who won the gold medal in the 1998 at and has inspired several boxers including the legendary Mary Kom, was present at the addressed by the six-time women's world champion organised by the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Dingko also informed that he has returned to coaching and trains over a hundred wards now.

"I have returned to coaching and I train about 100-150 students, including 25 girls. I am satisfied with the facilities there (where)," said the 40-year-old former pugilist.

There were reports on how the had to sell his house in between and Dingko revealed that during his difficult times, it was former opener who helped him.

"Indian has helped me. I wanted to meet him, have spoken to him, but did not have a face to face interaction. The did refund the amount, but I had to sell my house.

"The local government did not help," the from explained.

" has improved from before and the country will get better in the future," he concluded on an optimistic note.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)