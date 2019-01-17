Caught burgling houses, 2 beaten to death in Bihar village

Two persons were beaten to death while another was seriously injured when a mob caught them while they were allegedly trying burgle two houses in Bihar's district, police said Thursday.

(32), (28) and Kumar broke locks of two empty houses at Mali Tola village but were caught by locals before they could decamp. The incident happened Wednesday night, of Hilsa, Mohd Muttafiq Ahmed, said.

The villagers thrashed them with sticks, roads, bricks, killing Ajay instantly. Saddam succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital in and was undergoing treatment, Ahmed said.

Further investigations are on, the SDPO said.

