Boy dies in hydraulic car ramp collapse

-
ALSO READ
Bundling of car parking, pool, gym facilities while selling flats to attract lower GST: AAR
Pak decision to release Hamid Nihal Ansari due to pressure from New Delhi: official sources
Housing society in Mumbai slaps Rs 3.60 lakh fine for feeding stray dogs
Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2018 quarter
North Delhi civic body to built parking areas for easing traffic movement in Karol Bagh
-
A boy was crushed to death Wednesday when the hydraulic ramp with a car parked on it fell on him in a residential society in suburban Kandivali, police said.
The mishap occurred at 10.15 am at Veena Santoor Society in Mahavir Nagar when Nihal Vaswani, aged 5.6 years, was playing near the car parking ramp, an official said.
Vasvani was rushed to nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.
Police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said, adding that they will register an FIR against persons concerned for criminal negligence.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU