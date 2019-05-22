Boy dies in hydraulic car ramp collapse

A boy was crushed to death Wednesday when the hydraulic ramp with a car parked on it fell on him in a residential society in suburban Kandivali, police said.

The mishap occurred at 10.15 am at Veena Santoor Society in Mahavir Nagar when Nihal Vaswani, aged 5.6 years, was playing near the car parking ramp, an said.

Vasvani was rushed to nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, the said, adding that they will register an FIR against persons concerned for criminal negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)