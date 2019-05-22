NHRC notice to UP DGP over death of man after being 'thrashed' in police custody

The Wednesday sent a notice to the police over reports that a man died allegedly after he was thrashed while in police custody in

The panel has observed that the reports, if true, raise the serious issue of human rights violation.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of that a man died on May 20 allegedly after he was thrashed in police custody in district of Reportedly, a case against the three police personnel including the in-charge of the police post and two others has been registered," the NHRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the of police seeking a detailed report after a thorough enquiry by an not below the rank of of police of another district along with the status of the criminal case registered against the accused police personnel or public servant within four weeks, including relief, if any provided to the family of the deceased, it said.

The rights panel has further observed that going by the content of the media reports, it appears that the police personnel acted in a cruel manner amounting to violation of human rights of the victim.

"The police personnel have failed to perform their lawful duty as instead of providing lawful protection to the man in their custody, they abused their power," the NHRC said.

According to the reports on Tuesday, and his brother were taken to a police station over a property issue.

" was released within an hour but Ravindra was detained and beaten up in custody by the police. The family members were not allowed to meet him and later, he was thrown by the police personnel in front of his house anin injured condition. Later, he succumbed to his injuries," the NHRC said, quoting from reports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)