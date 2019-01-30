Boy who went missing in 2015 reunited with parents

A Class 9 student who had gone missing from the city in 2015 had been traced to neighbouring nearly four years later, the police said Wednesday.

The police had registered a case of kidnapping after the boy went missing from Vasant Vihar locality here in March 2015.

of Police said it was a which helped the police track down the boy.

After he went missing, his father had received a call on April 1, 2015, seeking a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release.

Police arrested three persons including a juvenile in the case for allegedly making the call, but the boy could not be found.

The boy's parents had also filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court, seeking a CBI probe. The high court was monitoring the police probe, the DCP said.

The police, in the course of investigation, questioned more than 250 persons and examined CCTV footage from hundreds of places and checked call records, the said.

A team led by got a tip-off that an account in the boy's name had been opened at a at Nerul on January 22, 2019.

Taking help of the bank officials, the police traced the boy and reunited him with his parents.

The boy told the police that he fled from the house as he feared he was going to fail in Class 9 and would face rebuke from the parents.

He lived with a friend and worked with a caterer, the boy told the police.

