BPCL down spirited Union Bank

Last year's runners-up Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited cruised past of India 4-2 in a match of the 53rd All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship on Tuesday.

BPCL took the lead through Abharan Sudevs penalty corner conversion in the first quarter before restored parity in the second quarter through Anurag Sharma's efforts to go into the break tied at 1-all.

After switching sides, BPCL struck two goals in the third quarter with (36th minute) and Shivam Anand (45th minute) finding the target from field efforts to give the team a 3-1 lead.

The oilmen extended their lead when Rabichandran Moirangthem scored another field goal in the 50th minute before Vinod Saini converted from a penalty corner to help cut the margin of defeat.

Later, XI -having reached late last night- showed no signs of and they fought back to share honours with Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala in a 2-2 draw in a Pool D match.

The Kapurthala side scored two goals through Baljeet Singh and Sanklap Singh to enjoy a 2-0 lead. Uttar Pradesh, who wasted chances galore, managed to find the mark with and striking a goal each.

