Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split

Hollywood star and Shayk have parted ways after four years of dating.

According to People magazine, Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.

The duo began dating in early 2015 after the split from British and Shayk broke up with soccer star

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)