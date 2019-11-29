Brazil looks like Goa, both have similar 'natural beauties': Babul Supriyo

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday claimed looks like Goa and both have similar "natural beauties".

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Canacona Bypass, built at a cost of Rs 227 crore, and named after former chief minister late

" looks like Goa. I won't say Goa looks like Both the destinations have similar natural beauties," Supriyo said in the presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant.

Supriyo said the 7-kilometre long bypass was one of the country's first bridges which is built over three rivers, namely Galjibag, Talpona and Mashem, and will connect the coastal state to neighbouring Karnataka.

He praised Parrikar and said several aspirations of the people, which were earlier just dreams, were now being fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.

Citing the example of the Canacona Bypass, Supriyo said it was in the pipeline for three decades but foundation stone was laid in 2015 under the NDA government.