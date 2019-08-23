JUST IN
Colonialist mentality: Brazil hits out at Macron over Amazon fire criticism

Macron had tweeted that fires burning in the Amazon amount to an international crisis

AFP | PTI  |  Rio De Janeiro 

Jair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blasted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Thursday as having a "colonialist mentality" for rallying G-7 countries to address wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

"The French president's suggestion that Amazon issues be discussed at the G-7 without participation by the countries in the region evokes a colonialist mentality that is out of place in the 21st century," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Macron tweeted earlier Thursday that fires burning in the Amazon amount to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority when the G-7 countries meet this weekend in France.
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 05:40 IST

