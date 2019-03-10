Bride's brother shot dead after quarrel over playing music

A bride's brother was shot dead after a quarrel broke out between him and a neighbour over playing music at a pre- ritual in district, police said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Baiju Yadav, was arrested and the deceased was identified as

The incident happened on Saturday late night when a group of men and women were heading towards a pond for a ritual with a band party playing music, the Station House Officer (SHO) of station, Nagendra Kumar Singh, said.

raised an objection regarding the band party playing "loud" music as the procession crossed his place and this led to an altercation between him and Manish, the SHO said.

During the altercation Baiju shot at Manish, killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

The bullet hit him in the chest, he added.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)