Brief T'gana Assembly session from Feb 22

The Assembly would have a brief session beginning February 22 during which the state's vote-on-account budget would be presented.

Amid reports that the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections would be announced at the end of this month or early next month, the ruling TRS, as also the opposition Congress, BJP and others in Telangana, are expected to get into election mode after the conclusion of the session on February 25.

"The vote-on-account state budget of will be presented on February 22 at 11.30 AM," an official release said last week.

After the presentation of the vote-on-account, discussions would be held the next day.

The Appropriation Bill would be adopted by the House on February 25, the release had said. The session would be held till February 25, it said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials last week, had told them that the vote-on-account budget to be presented to the assembly should take care of all the commitments made to people, with maximum budgetary provision made for welfare.

"The said adequate budgetary provision should be made in such a way that the commitments made in the recent elections would be fulfilled and also the existing schemes would be continued," another release had said.

