LS polls: Mumbai Cong promises jobs, unemployment allowance

The is set to roll out a campaign aimed at providing employment to youth in the megacity and a monthly allowance to unemployed people if the party is voted to power in the polls.

The campaign, titled 'Chalo Ward Abhiyaan', taken up in view of the "rising unemployment in the country", will commence from Monday, said in a statement.

The city unit has already started working on the plan and printed around six lakh forms, he said.

The Youth Congress workers will be visiting every house in all the Assembly segments in to ensure that every youngster fills these forms, Nirupam said.

"Those who fill the forms will be given allowance cards. If we are voted to power, the allowance card holders will be given preference in employment, or else they will provided unemployment allowance," he said.

Nirupam said people between 18 and 40 years of age would be eligible for the unemployment allowance.

The new Congress-led governments in and have already announced unemployment allowances of Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 per month respectively, he noted.

Nirupam also said that unlike the ruling BJP, the Congress will "actually walk the talk", if it is voted to power in the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)