Solomons thrown out of U-17 World Cup for over-age player

The Solomon Islands have been thrown out of this year's Fifa under-17 World Cup for fielding an over-age player during qualifying.
The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) said in a statement Sunday that the Solomons breached regulations by fielding a player in the regional under-16 tournament last year who was born before the qualifying date of January 1, 2002.
The Solomons finished second to New Zealand in the tournament which qualified them for the under-17 World Cup to be hosted by Peru in October.
However, the OFC disciplinary committee found the Solomon Islands had committed a "deliberate and serious breach" of the regulations which has "resulted in the forfeiting of the team's place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019."
A decision will be made soon on who will replace the Solomons at the World Cup with the leading contender expected to be Tahiti who beat Fiji in the play-off for third in the regional qualifier.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU