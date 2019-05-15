British Airways to fly A350 aircraft to India later this year

Tuesdayannounced that its new aircraft with its new businessclass Club Suite, will fly to later this year.

Bengaluru will be the first city in and justthe fourth destination on the airline's worldwide network, to welcome its new aircraft, the company said in a release.

It said the airline's sophisticated and newly-branded offers direct-aisle access, a door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Boasting 40 per cent more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror, WiFi, 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screens, High Definition gate-to-gate programming, and PC/USB power, it said every aspect of British Airways' new cabin has been designed for today's customer.

"We are delighted to welcome our new aircraft in later this year, featuring our new Club Suite, which is one of the most exciting developments in our current6.5 billion investment programme," Head ofSales, and Middle East, Moran Birger, said.

