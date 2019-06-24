British Dy High Commissioner Ayre calls on Amarinder

Monday assured of full logistic support to the people of Indian origin settled in the UK for visiting to pay obeisance at during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of founder Dev.

The promised Ayre, who called on Singh here, that he would personally urge the to direct the Indian high in the UK to be liberal in the grant of visa to Indian-origin people, particularly the Punjabi diaspora, for the mega event.

"The has already initiated preparations on a mass scale, especially in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi, where the first Sikh Guru had attained enlightenment and had spent almost 17 years of his life," the said in an official statement here.

Amarinder said other places associated with Dev, such as Batala and Dera Baba Nanak, were also being spruced up for the occasion.

Ayre informed the chief minister that several delegations from the UK were keen to visit to participate in the historic event. He thanked the Singh for offering support to such people, Ayre said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)