Dentist arrested in connection with celebratory firing in Shahdara

A 26-year-old dentist, who was seen a gun and firing celebratory shots in a video, was arrested on Monday, officials said.

In the video, which had gone viral on social media, the along with his friends are seen firing in the air in Shahdara, police said.

The accused - a resident of Shahdara - quit his job at a hospital a couple of days back and was currently preparing for higher studies, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 21 when a few men, all residents of Delhi, were returning after attending the wedding ceremony of a friend in neighbouring

On their way back, they recorded a nearly 30-seconds video on a mobile phone near Muskan Chowk in which they were seen holding guns and firing in the air.

A case was registered against the accused identified in the video after it went viral on platforms on June 22, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused told the police that on June 21, he along with his friends went to attend the wedding of their best friend in Lotus Grey Banquet Hall, Sahibabad in

"When they were returning, they reached near Muskan Chowk and stopped their vehicle and opened fire in the air," said of

Deep has disclosed names of the other accused. Efforts are on to nab them, the added.

