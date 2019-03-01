British Indian manufacturing expert Lord Bhattacharyya dies in UK

British Indian academic and Lord Bhattacharyya, who founded the Manufacturing Group (WMG), passed away after a brief illness on Friday.

He was 78.

"His passing was peaceful and he was with his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers," said in a statement.

Bangalore-born Bhattacharyya, an alumnus of (IIT) Kharagpur, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2002 for his services to science and technology and made a life peer in the UK's in 2004.

The (CII), which worked closely with him over the years, described as a " of manufacturing excellence" in its tribute to the

" Lord played a significant role in India-UK economic relations and helped found the Initiative (IBPI), where CII was the Indian partner, launched by both governments in 1991 and was successful in taking bilateral trade and investment relations to new heights," the CII statement said.

has been credited with facilitating talks that led to the acquiring (JLR) in 2008.

His contributions were recognised when the National Automotive Innovation Centre, a 150-million pound facility dubbed as the largest single automotive facility in and a joint initiative between the and Tata Motors' JLR at the University of Warwick, was renamed the last year.

" Lord Bhattacharyya served for four decades at Warwick, founding and leading However, his service goes far beyond this university," said Stuart Croft,

"He has helped preserve and create jobs and transform companies, economies, and individual lives, above all in our region. We mourn the passing of a unique man but we also celebrate all that he has achieved and are thankful that those achievements will have a massive impact for years to come," he said.

As the of WMG at the University of in central England, Bhattacharyya also helped launch the JLR last year to give employees the opportunity to undertake a degree course.

"The academy will offer integrated training from apprentice to post-graduate level," he said in reference to the new academy in the in August 2018.

"We are very proud that JLR has established the first in this country, which is a technical accreditation scheme. In the UK, we have excellent universities and we need to exploit that and have an impact on industry," he said at the time.

said a memorial event will be planned in due course and that meanwhile Professor had taken over as of WMG.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to have worked so closely with Professor Lord Bhattacharyya for over 20 years. At this sad time, we are all focused on growing the amazing organisation for research, education and impact that he created for national and international benefit," said Mullins.

David Normington, the of University of Warwick, added: "Long before I joined the Council, I knew of Professor Lord Bhattacharyya as an to successive Prime Ministers and Secretaries of State and a for UK manufacturing industry.

"He was a force of nature. He pushed at boundaries, he changed lives, he created jobs, and he set the standard for how universities should work with industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)