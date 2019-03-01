Despite funds, IDCs could not be set up for want of BGB nod:

Two Land Custom Stations (LCS) could not be upgraded to Integrated Development Complexes (IDC) in despite availability of funds, as the Border Guards (BGB) did not grant permission for it, the state Assembly was informed Friday.

The IDCs were supposed to be set up at the Land Custom Stations (LCS) in Manughat and in Unakoti and South districts respectively.

The central government sanctioned Rs 3.3 crore on May 31, 2016, for an IDC in Manughat, and Rs 16.80 on December 19, 2017, for another one at Muhurighat, the said.

Deb, who also holds the industries and commerce portfolio, was replying to a notice by CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali on the upgradation of the two LCSs into IDCs.

Works could not be started in both the places as permission from the was yet to come, he said adding that the (BSF) was asked to take up the matter with the BGB, its counterpart.

There are eight LCSs in the state for border trade with

The said work for acquiring land for a new LCS at Nischintapaur near Agartala has started.

He said, Bangladesh has exported goods worth Rs 384.22 crore and imported Rs.6.46 crore in 2017-18 fiscal through different LCSs in

Deb said the has sent a proposal for building seven Border Haats (markets) in the state and permission was granted for four.

Permissions are required from both the and Bangladesh governments to set up Border Haats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)