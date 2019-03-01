ICICI Bank-Videocon case: ED searches offices, residential premises of Chanda Kochhar, Dhoot

The (ED) on Friday carried out searches against former Chanda Kochhar, promoter and a few others in connection with a loan case, according to officials.

The raids were carried out in at least five offices and residential premises in and a few other locations, they said.

The agency, in a statement, said it is "conducting searches under PMLA at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, former ICICI Bank, and of in and respectively".

Kochhar's residence in South was also brought under the action, they said.

The officials added that and her husband Deepak Kochhar's were questioned by the sleuths during the operation.

It is also understood that ED officials also had a similar interaction with

There was no information about any recoveries or seizures made by the till late evening.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) earlier this month against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by to the group.

A team of ED sleuths, assisted by the police, is looking for more evidence in the case and the raids were launched early Friday morning, an said.

The case was filed after taking cognisance of a CBI complaint lodged in the matter earlier this year.

The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Dhoot and his companies -- (VIEL) and (VIL) -- in the case.

The central probe agency also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and Nupower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Deepak Kochhar's company through his firm as a quid pro quo to loans cleared by after took over as the of the bank on May 1, 2009.

The ownership of Nupower and changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between and Dhoot, the CBI had alleged.

The case is also being investigated by the Income Tax Department, which has questioned and a few others.

